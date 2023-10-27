Newcastle United are looking to improve their defensive options in the coming months and they have identified Federico Dimarco as a target.

A report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle are focusing on a left-back right now and the Italian international has been identified as the main option for the English club.

The 25-year-old has impressed with his performances for Inter Milan and the Italian international team. He has been linked with other Premier League clubs as well.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Inter Milan for the 25-year-old defender. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an exciting option for Dimarco and a move to Newcastle would certainly be an interesting challenge.

Dimarco could be tempted to prove himself in the Premier League, and he will fancy his chances of competing for major trophies with a move to St James’ Park in the coming seasons.

Newcastle have improved their squad immensely since the takeover and they are now competing in the UEFA Champions League. They have the resources to build a squad capable of challenging for major trophies in the coming seasons and Dimarco might want to be a part of that revolution.

Newcastle could certainly use a quality left-back and the Italian international would be an upgrade on players like Paul Dummett and Lewis Hall.

It remains to be seen whether the Magpies can get the deal done soon.