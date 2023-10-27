Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The 31-year-old has struggled for regular game time at Old Trafford and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils are prepared to cash on him during the January transfer window. Fichajes claims that Newcastle are monitoring his situation.

Newcastle are looking to add more quality and depth to their squad midway through the season. Eriksen has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Premier League over the years and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Magpies. He is versatile enough to operate as a central midfielder, an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. He will add creativity and goals to the side in the final third.

Apart from his ability to create goalscoring opportunities for his teammates with his passing and vision, he remains a threat from direct set pieces as well.

Given his situation at Manchester United, it is fair to assume that he could be available for a nominal price in January. The midfielder has started just three league games for the Red Devils and it is clear that he is not a key member of the starting lineup.

Manchester United should look to cash in on him and invest in another player when the transfer window reopens. They already have a creative midfielder like Mason Mount at their disposal.