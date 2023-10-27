Romano reveals several PL clubs are keen on 18-year-old Arsenal man

Arsenal are hoping to keep Amario Cozier-Duberry at the club for the long term and they are ready to open contract talks with him.

The 18-year-old winger will be a free agent in June 2024 and the Gunners must do everything in their power to keep him at the club for as long as possible.

The talented young winger is highly rated at the club and Fabrizio Romano claims that several Premier League and european clubs are interested in securing his services. Discussions are currently ongoing between the two parties regarding an extension and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Cozier-Duberry has the potential to develop into a key player for Arsenal and the Gunners must look to give him gametime assurances before they can convince him to sign an extension with them. It would be ideal if Arsenal managed to extend his deal and then sent him out on loan so that he can continue his development with regular football elsewhere.

??? Understand Arsenal are planning talks with Amario Cozier-Duberry over a new deal in the next weeks/months as his contract will expire on 30th June 2024. Discussions are currently ongoing. Several Premier League & European clubs are interested, monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/adm2JWrplG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2023

The Gunners currently have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli ahead of him in the pecking order and the 18-year-old winger needs game time at a high level in order to develop further.

Arsenal are looking to put together a formidable young squad capable of challenging for major honours in the coming seasons and Cozier-Duberry could be a key player for them in the near future.