Tottenham team news vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace (11th in the Premier League) take on Tottenham (1st in the Premier League) on Friday, 27th of October, at Selhurst Park, at 20:00 PM (BST).

The last time these sides faced, Spurs managed to beat Palace 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The only goal being scored by Harry Kane on the day.

Crystal Palace lost their previous Premier League game, losing 4-0 to Newcastle at St James Park. Goals coming from Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson.

Spurs however won in their last Premier League outing, beating Fulham 2-0. Goals from Son Heung-min and James Maddison securing the victory for Tottenham.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham

Date: Friday, October 27th, 2023

Kickoff: 20:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Sky Sports

Venue: Selhurst Park

Team News:

Tottenham will face late fitness tests for Destiny Udogie and his availability for this game, whilst the likes of Ivan Perisic, Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur remain out due to injuries.

Predicted XI:

Crystal Palace: Johnstone, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma, Franca, Edouard, Ayew.

Tottenham: Vicario, Royal, van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Bissouma, Sarr, Richarlison, Maddison, Kulusevski, Son.