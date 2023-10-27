Video: Newcastle-supporting Traffic Warden gives Borussia Dortmund bus a ticket

Newcastle United were defeated 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their Champions League clash and one Magpies fan got some revenge. 

Eddie Howe’s side lost by a single goal courtesy of Felix Nmecha in the first half and it leaves the Premier League club with a tough task to qualify for the next stage of the competition.

Following the loss, one Newcastle-supporting Traffic Warden wanted revenge for his club and he got it as he gave Borussia Dortmund a parking ticket as it appeared that their bus was parked across multiple spaces.

It is uncertain how much the fine was but the German club should be able to afford it.

