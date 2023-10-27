English media outlets severely criticized West Ham United defender Angelo Ogbonna for his “dreadful” mistake during their 2-1 Europa League defeat to Olympiacos.

The second goal for Olympiacos was Ogbonna’s fault; he tried to clear a shot, but it bobbed past Alphonse Areola in the West Ham goal, ending the Hammers’ 17-game European winning streak.

“Dreadful attempt at a clearance that didn’t need to be made ended in own-goal and crucial Olympiacos cushion before half-time. Booked and maybe a touch fortunate not to receive a second yellow soon after.” – claimed Evening Standard.

The Independent also rated Ogbonna’s performance 3/10.