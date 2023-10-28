Chelsea have ace up their sleeve in expected battle with Premier League rivals for Serie A hit-man

There doesn’t seem to be a transfer window that goes by now without Chelsea being heavily involved in one way or another.

The Blues have been the busiest club in the marketplace by a distance since Todd Boehly took over, and there’s nothing to suggest that things won’t be much the same in January and next summer.

One player that could be of interest to them is their former striker, Tammy Abraham.

Currently out injured, the forward could be open to a move back to the Premier League according to TeamTalk, and Chelsea have an ace up their sleeve should they decide to bring the player back to Stamford Bridge.

The report also states that Aston Villa and Brentford could be interested – the former incase Ollie Watkins decides to move on – which appears unlikely given that he’s just signed a contract extension until 2028 – and the latter because Ivan Toney is expected to leave.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: ‘Key player’ – Fabrizio Romano’s update on Ruben Neves replacing Sandro Tonali at Newcastle Fabrizio Romano states West Ham’s current position on David Moyes as Mourinho links resurface Exclusive: Chelsea make their minds up on Mudryk sale

Where Chelsea are one step ahead is that their player, Romelu Lukaku, is currently ripping it up in Serie A, and there’s a possibility of a swap deal with the Belgian.

Though the truth behind Lukaku’s fall-out at the Blues hasn’t become public, it does appear that he has no future in west London, so a swap with Tammy Abraham could be a move to suit all parties.