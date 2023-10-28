Fabrizio Romano states West Ham’s current position on David Moyes as Mourinho links resurface

The managerial merry-go-round could soon take another twist with both West Ham’s David Moyes and Roma’s Jose Mourinho out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s believed that the Hammers board and the Scot aren’t necessarily interested in beginning potential contract extension talks at present, and may well leave them until nearer to the end of the season.

That would allow both manager and club to assess the relative merits of the season overall, and then make a decision on whether it’s time for a change or not.

Claret and Hugh cite reports which suggest that the Hammers, who were linked with the Special One back in March by LaRoma24, are actually plotting an approach for him, which would in effect make sense as to why they’re not talking to Moyes.

However, transfer guru and CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, doesn’t believe that there is anything concrete in the current rumours.

‘Despite previous West Ham interest, Mourinho is not in contact with any other club than Roma since he rejected a huge proposal from Saudi in June,’ he wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘At the moment the situation has not changed. Also, West Ham keep backing Moyes so we will see what happens in 2024.’

It would seem therefore that West Ham are going to continue to bide their time and see how things play out over the next few weeks and months.

If the east Londoners can get into the final stages of European competition again as well as finishing in the European places in readiness for next season, the Irons are likely to get push back from their supporters if they want to dump Moyes for a newer model.