Brazilian midfielder Fred has been linked with a return to the Premier League.

A report from Fotomac claims that Newcastle United are keen on the 30-year-old midfielder and they could look to bring him back to the Premier League.

Fred joined Fenerbahce at the start of the season and the 30-year-old has been a key player for the Turkish outfit. His performances have attracted the attention of Newcastle who are now keen on signing him as an alternative alternative to Sandro Tonali.

The Italian international midfielder has been banned for 10 months for his involvement in an illegal betting scandal. Newcastle will have to bring in quality replacements and Fred could be a useful short-term acquisition.

It will be interesting to see 30-year-old is keen on a return to the Premier League in January. The report claims that Newcastle could submit an offer as soon as the transfer window reopens.

Newcastle certainly have the finances to get the deal done, but they need to convince the player first. Fred moved to Fenerbahce in order to play regularly. He was struggling for regular game time at Old Trafford. Newcastle might have to provide him with gametime assurances before the transfer can happen.

The Magpies are currently competing in the UEFA Champions League and the opportunity to join them will be an attractive proposition for most players. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.