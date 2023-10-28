Rio Ferdinand urges Man United to sign two ‘unreal’ defenders

Rio Ferdinand has highlighted two defenders that Manchester United should sign in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils, alongside many other Premier League clubs, have been hit with some devastating injuries.

Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane have all spent time on the sideline with Erik ten Hag struggling to cope with the relentless injury list.

As the January window is fast approaching, Ferdinand has identified Kevin Danso and Ronald Araujo as two signings that could help them cope with their defensive issues.

“The boy at Lens, there’s one there, he’s good,” Ferdinand told the Manchester Evening News.

“The Uruguayan boy at Barcelona – Araujo. Whether he’s gettable or not, I think he’s brilliant. He’s an unreal centre-half.

“He has every attribute to be perfect for the Premier League. I’d probably say he’s the standout, but whether he’s gettable or not, I don’t know.

“I’ve always said this – to be a successful team, you need that foundation of a solid defence and to be able to pick similar players,”

Manchester United is preparing for a monumental clash with their city rivals on Sunday afternoon, a victory over the treble winners could be the turning point in their season.