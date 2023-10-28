West Ham player Paqueta has come under fire from Tim Sherwood, but the pundit blames Moyes for playing the Brazilian out of his favourite position.

Sherwood claims Paqueta was to blame for Aston Villa defeat last weekend and urges Moyes to use the 26-year-old further up the pitch.

“I watched that game and for me Paqueta has to do better,” Sherwood said.

“He’s being asked to play in a position where sometimes you have to be responsible on the ball and he’s got so much skill, I mean he’s a very, very good player, but we need to get him on the ball in the correct areas of the field in the final third, in and around the opposition box so he can open them up with passes, score goals.

“But he’s found himself in responsible areas.

“He’s let Douglas Luiz run off the back of him for the first goal, second one he gives the back-pass where (Esri) Konsa brings (the penalty).

“It’s not good enough. Moyesy will point that out to him. But I would be putting him in a position where you can build the team around him, maybe a little bit central further up the field.”