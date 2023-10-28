Video: Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing lobs the keeper from nearly 40 yards out to score the winner vs Burnley

Bournemouth came back from a goal down to win 2-1 against Burnley.

Charlie Taylor scored a brilliant half-volley to give the away side the lead but Bournemouth responded with an equaliser just ten minutes later.

And it looked like the game would end in a draw until Philip Billing pulled something special out of the bag to score the winner.

Collecting the ball from the edge of the half line, he spotted Trafford off his line and chipped him from almost 40 yards out. The scrambling keeper managed to get a glove to it but it was not enough to keep it out.

Watch the brilliant winner below: