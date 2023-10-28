Video: Charlie Taylor scores a left-footed screamer to give Burnley the lead against Bournemouth

Charlie Taylor has scored a screamer to give Burnley the lead against Bournemouth
The goal came from a corner that was initially cleared by Zabarnyi but only as far as O’Shea, who cleverly passes it to Taylor with his head.
With impeccable technique, the defender struck a half-volley that found the back of the net with his left-foot.
This is up there with the best strikes you will see this season. Watch below:
?GOAL | Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley | Charlie Taylor
Follow our partner page @ocontextsoccer pic.twitter.com/PDNqfWCQb0
— VAR Tático (@vartatico) October 28, 2023
