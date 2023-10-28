Video: Former Man City star scores first El Clasico goal to give Barcelona lead

Manchester City
Posted by

Barcelona have taken the lead against Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season and the goal came courtesy of Ilkay Gundogan. 

The midfielder pounced on some awful defending after just six minutes and clinically slotted the ball home to give the Catalan club a crucial lead.

The goal is the former Man City star’s first for Barcelona and it is a quality that was so useful to Pep Guardiola when the Germany star was in Manchester.

Gundogan scored 60 goals for the Premier League giants and he is now off the mark in a Blaugrana shirt.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and ESPN

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Charlie Taylor scores a left-footed screamer to give Burnley the lead against Bournemouth
Key Arsenal star growing frustrated with Mikel Arteta and considering January exit
Video: Mbeumo seals Brentford win as Chelsea goalkeeper punished for coming up for corner
More Stories Ilkay Gundogan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.