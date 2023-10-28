Video: Former Man City star scores first El Clasico goal to give Barcelona lead

Barcelona have taken the lead against Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the season and the goal came courtesy of Ilkay Gundogan.

The midfielder pounced on some awful defending after just six minutes and clinically slotted the ball home to give the Catalan club a crucial lead.

The goal is the former Man City star’s first for Barcelona and it is a quality that was so useful to Pep Guardiola when the Germany star was in Manchester.

Gundogan scored 60 goals for the Premier League giants and he is now off the mark in a Blaugrana shirt.

?| Goal : Ilkay Gundogan

??| Barcelona 1 – 0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/qKhYsBeAEx — Football Gossips (@FGossips_) October 28, 2023

??| GOAL: Gundogan opens the scoring for Barca! Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid pic.twitter.com/D9M9rPjPda — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 28, 2023

What a start for Barcelona! Ilkay Gundogan opens the scoring in ElClasico ? pic.twitter.com/dbotkI2QL5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 28, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and ESPN