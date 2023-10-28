Video: Mbeumo seals Brentford win as Chelsea goalkeeper punished for coming up for corner

Brentford FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Brentford have defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to move above their West London rivals in the Premier League table. 

The Bees struggled in the first half of the clash and despite Chelsea having the majority of the possession and control of the match, a goal from Ethan Pinnock after 58 minutes sent Thomas Frank’s side on their way.

The home side failed to break Brentford down after the opener and when Robert Sanchez came up for a corner in the last minute of the match, the Bees countered with Bryan Mbeumo finishing the move off to seal all three points.

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and beIN Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal team news vs Sheffield United: Mikel Arteta makes several changes as Saka captains Gunners
Video: Brentford stun Chelsea as defender pounces on Blues defence falling asleep
Manchester derby poses issue for Erik ten Hag after admittance of United’s shortcomings
More Stories Bryan Mbeumo Robert Sanchez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.