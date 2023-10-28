Video: Mbeumo seals Brentford win as Chelsea goalkeeper punished for coming up for corner

Brentford have defeated Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to move above their West London rivals in the Premier League table.

The Bees struggled in the first half of the clash and despite Chelsea having the majority of the possession and control of the match, a goal from Ethan Pinnock after 58 minutes sent Thomas Frank’s side on their way.

The home side failed to break Brentford down after the opener and when Robert Sanchez came up for a corner in the last minute of the match, the Bees countered with Bryan Mbeumo finishing the move off to seal all three points.

Unbelievable! ? Robert Sanchez leaves his goal to come up for a Chelsea corner and Brentford break away into the open net! ? pic.twitter.com/IgRTPUAw4K — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 28, 2023

??| GOAL: Mbeumo doubles the lead!! Chelsea 0-2 Brentford pic.twitter.com/AeuvLFQr9Q — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 28, 2023

Footage courtesy of TNT Sports and beIN Sports