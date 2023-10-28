“We are the children” – Billing reveals undershirt with powerful message after scoring winner amid ongoing situation in Palestine

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing sent a powerful message to the world after scoring the winner against Burnley.

Burnley took an early lead thanks to a Charlie Taylor stunner but Bournemouth responded almost immediately to level the score.

And they went on to score the winner late in the game to complete the turn around. Billing saw the Burnley keeper James Trafford off the line and audaciously chipped him from almost 40 yards out. The keeper managed to get a hand to it but it was not enough to keep it out.

After the scoring the winner, he took off his shirt to reveal a message on his undershirt which said: “We are the world. We are the children”

The message is said to be in reference to what has been happening in Gaza where thousands of innocents have been killed in the Israel Palestine conflict. The most effected among these are children and women.

The wordings are from the famous song “We are the World” by USA for Africa which is a song that reminds us all that we are all one and part of a global community, and that our actions can make a difference in the lives of others.