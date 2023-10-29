Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Ghana international has struggled for regular game time this season and he is thought to be frustrated with the lack of playing time. The midfielder has been linked with the move to Italian club Juventus and a report from TuttoJuve (h/t Team Talk) claims that the player could be sold for a fee of around €30 million.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his quality and it remains to be seen whether Juventus can afford to sign him. Apparently, the Italian club are hoping to sign him on loan.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal are prepared to sanction a loan exit for the midfielder in January. It would not benefit them in any way and the Gunners should look to cash in on him permanently and invest in another quality midfielder instead.

Partey has impressed at Arsenal since he moved from Atletico Madrid Madrid but he is clearly on the decline now and an exit from Arsenal would be ideal for all parties.

Arsenal need to bring in a younger alternative and they have been linked with players like Aurelien Tchouameni and Martin Zubimendi in recent weeks.

Partey could prove to be a useful acquisition for Juventus. The lower intensity of Italian football could suit him at this stage of his career and he would get to play more often in Italy as well.