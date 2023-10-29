Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao is ‘intrigued’ by the project of Unai Emery at Villa Park. However, transfer insider Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why manager Unai Emery may face a ‘complicated situation’ as Villa works to close the deal.

According to the report, the Villans are not the only teams vying for the 21-year-old, who has four assists so far this season. Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, and Juventus are reportedly also interested in his services.

The winger is entering last year of his contract and Bilbao are already in talks to try and convince player to sign a new deal.

Journalist Alex Crook of TalkSport had his say on the matter:

“Sure, he has been intrigued by the Aston Villa project. But, with Nico Williams, I’m never completely sure that it’s actually the transfer that you’ve got to convince him of. I think it’s actually leaving Athletic Club that you’ve got to convince him of.

“Obviously, it’s a club that is ingrained in the community, and players that play for them tend to play there for a very long time and sometimes their entire careers. The fact that his brother is also at the club means there are even more reasons for him to stay at Athletic Bilbao.

“I think that it’s a particularly complicated situation. Also, there is the factor that Athletic Club believe they are close to Nico Williams signing a new contract.”