Broadcaster believes Aston Villa star is worth £100 million amid transfer links

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 25-year-old Brazilian was recently linked with a move to Arsenal and his performances have attracted the attention of Champions League clubs.

The midfielder has done well to shield the back four and break up opposition attacks. He has managed to find the back of the net six times in all competitions as well.

According to Ty Bracey, the midfielder should be valued at £100 million and clubs like Arsenal should be made to pay a premium if they want to sign him.

“It’s only a matter of time before the Champions League clubs come knocking, but it’s life. When players are performing at the highest level like that, it’s only normal to get interest.” “It’s £100million minimum if you want him. He doesn’t really have a price tag for me, but you’re talking in the nine-figure range. “That’s a no-brainer. If Arsenal want him they’re going to have to pay it, simple as that.”

It will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to pay a nine-figure sum for the midfielder in the coming months.

Luiz has established himself as a reliable performer in the Premier League but he is yet to showcase his qualities at the highest level on a consistent basis. A £100 million price tag could ward off suitors and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.