Exclusive: Talks over deal for Newcastle target now moving to final stages says Romano

As the January transfer window comes ever closer, Newcastle United will be one of the clubs most likely to enter the market, particularly given Sandro Tonali’s 10-month ban from the game.

Eddie Howe’s side currently sit in a respectable sixth place in the Premier League table, however, they remain a cavernous nine points behind leaders Tottenham.

A maiden Premier League title already looks to be beyond the Magpies this season, though not impossible of course, but in any event the club need to strengthen the squad to help give them the depth they need to mount a consistent challenge in the biggest competitions.

One player they’ve recently been linked with acquiring, by Fichajes and other outlets, is Inter Milan’s highly-rated ace, Federico Dimarco.

The 25-year-old wing-back would give Newcastle some balance given his excellence down the left channel.

Kieran Trippier has been brilliant for the Magpies on the right, with his diligence and determination being a huge part of Newcastle’s recent success.

More Stories / Latest News Report: 27-year-old combative midfielder could join Newcastle in January Exclusive: £35m West Ham target on the verge of sealing deal says Romano Newcastle plotting bargain move to sort out problem position in January

However, they’ve lacked something on the opposite side of the pitch which has to be a concern for Howe and his backroom team.

Unfortunately for the club, it looks like they’ll need to hunt elsewhere for someone to fill that particular role.

‘Despite a lot of links with top clubs, negotiations between Inter and Federico Dimarco over a new deal are now advancing,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘Talks continue and are moving to the final stages, and I think this could be completed by the end of the year.’