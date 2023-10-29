Journalist Dean Jones believes Man City playmaker Kalvin Phillips will one day return to Leeds United but not while they play in Championship.

The 27-year-old is seeking more gametime elsewhere and will entertain offers when January transfer window opens.

Teams like West Ham and Newcastle have expressed interest in his services and a loan deal has been mooted in recent days.

“One day, maybe, Kalvin Phillips could return to Leeds. But I don’t see it happening imminently. I don’t think he would be willing to go as far down as the Championship at this point.

“It’s going to be tough for him to contemplate exactly where he goes, but he needs game time. Maybe, one day, Leeds can be back in the Premier League and looking to entice players like this again. But it’s a shame for Leeds that they can’t be in conversations like this right now.” – said Jones for GiveMeSport.