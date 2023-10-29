Roy Keane slammed Leeds loanee Jack Harrison as winger wasted a great chance for Everton during West Ham clash at London Stadium.

Nayef Aguerd was outnumbered three to one by Everton, but Harrison attempted a weak shot himself went straight at goalkeeper Alphonse Areola rather than passing to Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Luckily for Harrison, Everton were able to grab all three points on the road thanks to Calvert-Lewin striker in the second half.

Keane said: “It’s poor from West Ham but it’s a reflection of the game – that decision making, that quality and being decisive.

“It’s a great run and he’s just got to bide his time. Now. Just give the pass and then he’s square for a tap in.

“Lack of belief, lack of confidence, lack of quality.

“It just reflects on the game. It’s been a really poor game but this is a great opportunity for Everton and they’ve got to take these chances. It’s a huge moment in the game.” – said Keane on Sky Sports.