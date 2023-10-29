Video: Andre Onana produces stunning save to deny Erling Haaland from point blank range

Andre Onana produced one of the saves of the season to deny Haaland from close range just before half-time.

Following a great save by Ederson to keep out Scott McTominay’s effort at the other end, Haaland had the opportunity to double City’s lead just two minutes later.

Bernando Silva put in a delightful delivery towards the back post where Haaland was waiting to head in but his headed effort was saved by a flying stop from the former Inter Milan keeper.

Watch the save below: