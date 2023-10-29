Video: Unselfish Haaland turns provider as he sets up Foden for City’s third

Erling Haaland had yet another brilliant game against rivals Manchester United as he scored two and assisted one to win 3-0 at Old Trafford.

His first came from the spot and second was a brilliantly guided header past Onana. He had a chance to complete his hat-trick later in the game but decided to pass it to Foden instead.

Rodri’s shot from the edge of the box was saved by Onana but the ball fell to the Norwegian on the rebound. Instead of going for goal, he passed it expertly to Foden who tapped it in to make it 3.

Watch the goal below: