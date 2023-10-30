Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent Arsenal rumours involving Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The France international is one of the top players in Europe in his position and could undoubtedly be of interest to a number of top clubs if it turns out there could soon be an opportunity for him to leave his current club.

Still, despite the speculation, and despite a possible role coming up in Arsenal’s midfield to replace the ageing and injury-prone Thomas Partey at some point in the near future, it seems there isn’t much to the speculation, according to Romano in his Daily Briefing column.

Tchouameni could surely be a superb signing for the Gunners, but it doesn’t seem like a particularly realistic prospect right now as Real seem perfectly happy with the player, who will also surely not be particularly desperate to leave the Bernabeu as long as he continues to play regularly.

“Thomas Partey’s recent injury is a blow for Arsenal, and we are perhaps unsurprisingly seeing some stories come up as a result of this, with links to new midfielders who could perhaps replace Partey,” Romano said.

“Still, my understanding for now is that Arsenal have not decided anything yet about a new midfielder, and there’s nothing to the links with Aurelian Tchouameni – no talks, no proposals, or anything like that.

“It’s also important to note that Tchouameni loves Real Madrid and they love him, so at the moment there’s nothing at all. He’s a top player and I’m sure he could have a big future at Real Madrid, even if it makes sense that we’re often likely to see links between him and other big clubs in the Premier League.”