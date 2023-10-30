Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Arsenal transfer links with La Liga star

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent Arsenal rumours involving Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The France international is one of the top players in Europe in his position and could undoubtedly be of interest to a number of top clubs if it turns out there could soon be an opportunity for him to leave his current club.

Still, despite the speculation, and despite a possible role coming up in Arsenal’s midfield to replace the ageing and injury-prone Thomas Partey at some point in the near future, it seems there isn’t much to the speculation, according to Romano in his Daily Briefing column.

Tchouameni could surely be a superb signing for the Gunners, but it doesn’t seem like a particularly realistic prospect right now as Real seem perfectly happy with the player, who will also surely not be particularly desperate to leave the Bernabeu as long as he continues to play regularly.

Aurelien Tchouameni to Arsenal?

“Thomas Partey’s recent injury is a blow for Arsenal, and we are perhaps unsurprisingly seeing some stories come up as a result of this, with links to new midfielders who could perhaps replace Partey,” Romano said.

“Still, my understanding for now is that Arsenal have not decided anything yet about a new midfielder, and there’s nothing to the links with Aurelian Tchouameni – no talks, no proposals, or anything like that.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool will have to pay in excess of £87 million for 16-goal target
Arsenal eyeing up a move for 23-year-old defender, three other PL clubs keen
Aston Villa keen on 21-year-old La Liga ace who is intrigued by their project

“It’s also important to note that Tchouameni loves Real Madrid and they love him, so at the moment there’s nothing at all. He’s a top player and I’m sure he could have a big future at Real Madrid, even if it makes sense that we’re often likely to see links between him and other big clubs in the Premier League.”

More Stories Aurelien Tchouameni Fabrizio Romano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.