Aston Villa confirm club legend has passed away, aged 81

Aston Villa have confirmed the sad news that club legend Charlie Aitken has passed away at the age of 81.

The club’s record appearance holder will always have a special place in Villa’s history, and they’ve paid tribute to the former left-back on their social media accounts today.

A club statement read: “Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of club-record appearance holder Charlie Aitken, who has died at the age of 81.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Charlie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Aitken played 660 games for Villa, and won the League Cup with the club.