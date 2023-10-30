Ballon d’Or official rankings 20th-16th

Fabrizio Romano has posted the official Ballon d’Or rankings, from 20th place to 16th place.

In 20th place is Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, 19th goes to Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, 18th is Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham, 17th is Napoli and Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and in 16th is Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema.

Three of the five in this list have recently moved clubs this summer, with 19th place Harry Kane joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham, 18th place Jude Bellingham joining Real Madrid from Dortmund, and 16th place Karim Benzema joining Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid.

?? Ballon d’Or official ranking. 2??0?? Lautaro Martínez

1??9?? Harry Kane

1??8?? Jude Bellingham

1??7?? Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

1??6?? Karim Benzema pic.twitter.com/CHv1fZDFVO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2023

Martinez scored 28 goals in 57 games in the 2022/23 campaign for Inter Milan, helping them reach the Champions League final.

Kane scored 32 goals in 49 games in the 2022/23 season for Tottenham, also providing five assists. Since joining Bayern Kane has scored 14 goals in his first 13 games, also providing seven assists.

Bellingham has had an electric start to life at Madrid, scoring 13 goals in his first 13 games from an attacking midfield position. He has also provided three assists.

Kvaratskhelia helped lead Napoli to the Scudetto in the 2022/23 season, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists in 43 games in all competitions.

Karim Benzema made 43 appearances for Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season, scoring 31 goals and providing six assists. He has also started life with Al-Ittihad with five goals in his first nine games, also providing three assists.