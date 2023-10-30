Pundit Danny Murphy praised the job Unai Emery is doing at Aston Villa on Match of the Day 2, saying the Villa fans must be “ecstatic”.

Speaking on Aston Villa having the second most wins in 2023, only behind Manchester City, Murphy made the point that no one could have expected Emery to come in and do what he has done at Villa.

Murphy called Emery “an absolute breath of fresh air”, praising the fantastic football Villa play, and his development of the players at the club, improving under his management.

What a job Unai Emery is doing at Aston Villa ? #BBCFootball #MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/RRpVA77Ko2 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) October 30, 2023

Aston Villa currently sit 5th in the Premier League on 22 points, only one point behind Liverpool in 4th.

Villa have won seven, drawn one and lost two of their opening 10 games in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, scoring 26 goals and only conceding 14.

They are the joint highest goalscorers in the league with 26 goals, along with Newcastle, and this is largely down to the philosophy and play style of Emery’s side.

As spoken about on Match of the Day 2, Aston Villa have won 20 games in 2023, only behind Manchester City who have won 25, and ahead of Premier League runners up last season Arsenal, who have won 19 games in 2023.