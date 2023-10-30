Chelsea under investigation for alleged ‘secret payments to Russian entities’

Chelsea are currently under investigation after they reported alleged secret transfers to the Premier League.

The London club are currently being investigated for potential financial breaches after they reported alleged secret payments made during the Roman Abramovich era.

According to The Times, the payments revolve around the signings of Willian and Samuel Eto’o from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in August 2013.

The Brazilian was signed for a reported £30m with Eto’o quickly following on a free transfer.

Financial records allegedly show that there were ‘secret payments’ made to ‘Russian entities’ outside of any transfer fee.

Current club owner, Todd Boehly, reportedly informed the Premier League of the findings during the takeover process last year.