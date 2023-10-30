Eddie Howe admits he is worried about Newcastle winger

Eddie Howe has reluctantly admitted to feeling ‘fearful’ following Jacob Murphy’s recent injury.

The popular winger suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder shortly after being introduced against Wolves on the weekend.

Helped off the pitch following his collision with an opposition player, Murphy is now a doubt for much of the remaining season.

And speaking to the media after Saturday’s 2-2 draw away to Wolves, Howe, when asked for an injury update on the 28-year-old, said: “And Jacob, we fear might need an operation on his shoulder.”

