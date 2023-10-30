Jude Bellingham wins Kopa Award after stellar season

The English midfielder has deservedly claimed the award after an incredible year in both Germany and Spain.

The 20-year-old is currently one of the best midfielders on the planet proving it for club and country over the past year.

Jude Bellingham was a revelation at the winter World Cup last year, dominating in an England side that reached the quarter-finals.

He almost won the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund in Germany before completing a big-money move to Real Madrid in the summer.

With 13 goals in 13 games for the Spanish outfit, the English midfielder has staked his claim as one of the best young talents in the world and was given the recognition on Monday night.

After coming in second place in 2021, Bellingham has won the Kopa Award becoming the first England international to ever claim the prize.

“I just want to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point – from Birmingham to Dortmund and now Real Madrid and the national team,” Bellingham said via Sky Sports.

“Thanks for the support, it means a lot – and more to come.”

