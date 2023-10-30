Dean Jones claims Leeds winger Willy Gnonto could look to leave when transfer window reopens in January.

The 19-year-old wanted to leave the Yorkshire club in summer but club blocked any move. The Italy international almost joined Everton as he was keen to continue his career in top-flight.

Jones said: “I think they want to try and keep things as settled as they can going into the second half of the season. I mean, the Gnonto one is obviously going to be the most high-profile one to look

out for.

“We all know how close he came to trying to leave the club and wanting to leave the club in the summer window. Quite how much Leeds have managed to convince him otherwise, I guess we’ll find out in January.

“But in terms of the other players that are key to this team, I think we’ll have to wait until this summer because Leeds need the bulk of this squad to stick together for now.

“They’ve got a big task on their hands to get out of the Championship and having an overhaul halfway through the season probably isn’t going to help.” – said Jones for GiveMeSport.