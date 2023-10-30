Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel is not at all impressed with summer signing Sofyan Amrabat, who was taken off at half time in the weekend defeat against Manchester City.

The Morocco international looked a promising addition to this Man Utd squad when he joined on loan from Fiorentina in the summer, but he’s now just one of many members of Erik ten Hag’s squad to look a long way off his best.

Amrabat caught the eye of top clubs with his performances at last year’s World Cup, when he played a key role in helping Morocco to their first ever semi-final appearance, but it’s fair to say he seems to be finding Premier League football a bit of a challenge so far.

Schmeichel felt Amrabat was well off the pace against City, and it led to Ten Hag making a change in his midfield after the opening 45 minutes, so it’s fair to say this is starting to look like a serious concern.

“I don’t know what his game plan was, I don’t know what he told the players but when he says they played a good first half I don’t agree,” Schmeichel said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“I mean, he makes a change at half time, there’s a reason for that because it wasn’t working in midfield. Amrabat was so far off the pace Man City basically could do whatever they wanted.

“And the chances, yes, we had chances but they all came from Manchester City mistakes, it wasn’t like we were creating anything.”