Manchester City player ratings: Haaland brace buries Manchester United

Manchester City emerged victorious in the Manchester Derby, beating Man United 3-0 at Old Trafford.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden secured the victory for City, and put three points on the board.

Read on for our player ratings, and who stood out for City on the day…

Ederson – 7 – Ederson made three saves, two of which were from inside the box and of course kept the clean sheet.

Josko Gvardiol – 7 – Gvardiol did his job tucking inside to defend as a left centre back, and also covering the left flank as a left back. He made one clearance and three interceptions.

John Stones – 7.5 – Stones was very important in build up, pushing into midfield alongside Rodri to offer passing options into midfield. He also made two clearances, one tackle and one interceptions, doing his bit defensively.

Ruben Dias – 7 – Dias was the central presence behind the midfield in transition, and swept up everything behind the midfield nicely, making three interceptions and three clearances.

Kyle Walker – 8 – The captain kept Rashford quiet out wide, making three tackles, one interception, one clearance and one block. He also won four of his five ground duels, and was dominant for City in his 1v1 duels.

Bernardo Silva – 8.5 – Silva drifting deep to collect the ball, dragging defenders around with him, and popping up in the half spaces made it a nightmare for United to defend. He made three key passes, created three big chances, and got the assist for City’s second goal.

Rodri – 8 – Created the base for City as usual, and kept things simple and solid. Had 101 touches, made 80 of his 90 passes and completed six of his seven long balls. Was the heartbeat of the City team.

Jack Grealish – 7.5 – Looked to be direct out on the left, having five shots (one on target, two off target and two being blocked). He also made one key pass and completed three of his four dribble attempts.

Julian Alvarez – 7 – His energy and pressing from the front was important for City out of possession, and in possession he managed to make two key passes, and had three shots (one on target, one off target and one being blocked).

Phil Foden – 7.5 – Scored City’s third goal late on to secure the victory, but also missed two big chances. Had two shots on target and two shots off target, getting in a lot of dangerous positions for City.

Erling Haaland – 9 – Scored a brace to help City take the ascendency, also got the assist for Foden’s goal.

Subs: Mateo Kovacic 5, Jeremy Doku 5.