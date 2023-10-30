Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand.

A report from Fichajes claims that the Red Devils are one of the clubs best positioned to sign the player and they are looking at him as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

The England international is expected to leave Manchester United soon after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Manchester United.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to leave the club in the transfer window reopens in January.

Meanwhile, Robin Le Normand has impressed with his performances in the Spanish league and he is certainly good enough to play in the Premier league as well. However, signing him will not be easy for Manchester United. Apparently, Real Madrid have shown interest in the defender as well. They want him to replace Nacho Fernandez.

The 26-year-old central defender will be tempted to join a big club in the coming months and the opportunity to play for clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid can be hard to turn down.

Los Blancos are undoubtedly a more attractive option for any player and Manchester United should look to move swiftly in order to beat the Spanish club to his signature.

Both clubs have the financial resources to get the deal done and it will be interesting to see if Real Sociedad are prepared to sanction his departure midway through the season.