Manchester United player ratings: Rashford poor as United fall to Manchester rivals

Manchester United were beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford by rivals Manchester City, as United struggled to get anything going.

A brace from Erling Haaland and a goal from Phil Foden secured the victory for City, giving United their fifth loss of the Premier League campaign after 10 games.

Read on for our Manchester United player ratings, and who disappointed in the Manchester derby…

Andre Onana – 6 – Made seven saves, four from inside the box, but of course did concede three therefore can’t be much higher rated.

Victor Lindelof – 5.5 – Had to deal with Foden drifting inside and Walker overlapping down the right flank. Did make two interceptions, one clearance and one block but was beaten on quite a few occasions to let City into dangerous areas down the right flank.

Jonny Evans – 5 – Lost all four of his duels and wasn’t aggressive enough to deal with the likes of Haaland and Alvarez.

Harry Maguire – 6.5 – The more aggressive of the defenders, getting tighter with Haaland, winning all four of his duels and making eight clearances.

Diogo Dalot – 5 – Struggled up against Grealish when isolated in 1v1 areas, did make two tackles, one interception and three clearances, but was beaten down the left on a few occasions and struggled to keep Grealish quiet.

Sofyan Amrabat – 5 – Was subbed after 45 minutes, received a yellow card and was dribbled past once in a central area.

Christian Eriksen – 6 – Tried to get on the ball for United in deeper areas and make things happen, made one key pass and created one big chance. Also completed two out of two long balls.

Marcus Rashford – 4 – Failed to get himself involved enough as the United outlet, the space was there out wide but he didn’t use it. Only managed one shot (off target) and completed only one of his five dribble attempts.

Scott McTominay – 6.5 – Was United’s main threat, having two shots on target, completing his only dribble attempt and his only long ball attempt. Also did his bit defensively with four tackles, one interception, two blocks and two clearances.

Bruno Fernandes – 5 – Head dropped and didn’t look interested. Did make two key passes and two shots (one on target and one off target) but didn’t lead by example as captain and could’ve done a lot more.

Rasmus Hojlund – 5.5 – Gave away the penalty for City’s first goal, but did try to make things happen in attack for United. Made two key passes, completed two out of two dribbles and won four of his seven ground duels.

Subs: Mason Mount 5, Sergio Reguilon 4, Alejandro Garnacho 4, Antony 3, Anthony Martial 4.