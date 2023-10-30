Sky pundit backs Newcastle to get deal done for £300k-a-week specialist

Newcastle United will be without their big summer signing Sandro Tonali for the rest of the season following his recent ban and Clinton Morrison has now backed Eddie Howe to sign Al Hilal’s Ruben Neves.

The Italian star will miss the next 10 months for betting on AC Milan and Brescia matches whilst at both clubs and this is a huge blow for Eddie Howe after the Magpies spent a massive sum of money on the midfielder this summer.

Heading into the January transfer window Newcastle have been linked to Al Hilal’s Ruben Neves, who joined the Saudi Arabian club this summer from Wolves. The Portuguese star would be a solid replacement for Tonali at St James’ Park but he would have to lower his £300,000 a week wages if he is to move back to England.

Former Premier League striker Clinton Morrison has backed the former Wolves star to possibly make the move to Tyneside in January given the Premier League club’s links to Saudi Arabia, as he told Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News this weekend.

“They [Newcastle] are going to look in the market with Tonali now banned,” said the pundit.

“They have been linked with Ruben Neves as well, who is an outstanding footballer. He is playing in the Saudi Pro League. They have the connections.”