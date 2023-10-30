“Unnecessary” – Sky commentator claims West Ham player has let his team down

Lucas Paqueta’s booking against Everton last weekend was ‘totally unnecessary’.

That was the view of Sky Sports commentator Rob Hawthorne, who feels the Brazilian midfielder’s poor disciplinary record this season is letting David Moyes down.

Paqueta’s latest booking came in the 69th minute against the Toffees for dissent. It was the midfielder’s fifth of the season which now means he is suspended for the Hammers’ next game against Brentford.

“That’s his fifth yellow card of the season. It was totally unnecessary and it will deprive David Moyes of his services for the Brentford match,” Hawthrone said while on live commentating duties.

To which co-commentator Alan Smith replied: “Yeah, he’s kind of a frustrating figure at times out there.”