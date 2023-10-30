Tottenham have been linked with a move for the Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez.

The 26-year-old has started the season really well with the Spanish club and he has contributed to 10 goals (five goals and five assists) across all competitions.

Tottenham could certainly use more depth in the middle of the park and Mendez is versatile enough to operate in a number of positions. The 26-year-old can operate as a central midfielder as well as a central attacking midfielder. He is versatile enough to play in the wide areas as well.

The report from Fichajes claims that Real Sociedad are not keen on selling the player any time soon and they are prepared to fight for him. The midfielder reportedly has a market value of around €30 million and it remains to be seen with the Tottenham ready to make a move for him in January.

The reported valuation is certainly affordable for a club with Tottenham’s resources. The North London outfit will want to get back into the Champions League and bringing in quality players during the January window will only strengthen their case. They have started the season really well and are on top of the league table right now.

The arrival of the La Liga midfielder would allow Tottenham to rotate their squad and keep the players fresh during the second half of the season.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an attractive option for the 26-year-old midfielder as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he might look to test himself at the highest level.