Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly locked in talks to sign Aston Villa’s recruitment chief Rob MacKenzie.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Lilywhites are eager to rehire MacKenzie, who worked for them for nearly 18 months between 2015 – 2016.

And now head of recruitment with the Villains, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is thought to be locked in advanced talks to bring the transfer specialist back for what would be his second spell at the club.