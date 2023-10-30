Video: Erling Haaland hints at new celebration during Ballon d’Or ceremony

Erling Haaland was asked to pick between a Gary Lineker or Didier Drogba celebration after he scored his next goal.

The Norwegian striker failed to win the Ballon d’Or on Monday night after Lionel Messi picked up his record eighth.

But Haaland didn’t go home empty-handed, he was given the Gerd Muller Trophy for the best striker of the year after his treble-winning season with Manchester City.

While up on stage, Drogba challenged him to replicate either his or Lineker’s celebration after his next goal.