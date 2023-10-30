Pundit and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan firmly believes that Chelsea will win the Premier League title within the next few years.

Since Todd Boehly succeeded former owner Roman Abramovich in May last year, the American business tycoon, across three windows, has spent an eye-watering £940 million on transfers with notable signings including Mykhailo Mudryk for £88.5 million and Enzo Fernandez for £106.8 million.

However, despite the club’s huge spending, last season saw the side finish 12th. They have also managed just three wins from their first 10 games this term. Irrespective of their poor form since Boehly’s takeover though, Jordan is backing the Blues to soon lift the country’s most prestigious title.

The popular pundit isn’t 100 per cent convinced Pochettino will be the manager to guide them to the summit though.

“There is no doubt about it; Chelsea will get there” Jordan said live on talkSPORT.

“It’s about how quickly they get there and whether [Mauricio] Pochettino is going to take them.

“I have never felt that Pochettino will win them the Premier League. I thought he would get them to a point where they operate in the top four.

“[…] The bottom line is they’ll get there. They will get there, believe me, they will get there. Chelsea will win the league under Todd Bohely before the next two or three years.”