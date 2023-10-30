Villa close to agreeing deal for £13m international ace

According to Fichajes, Aston Villa are closing in on a deal to sign Sevilla defender and Argentina international Marcos Acuna for around £13 million.

The source claims Sevilla are willing to sell the defender, and the January deal is supposedly at an advanced stage already, with the reported figure of £13 million.

The 32-year-old was part of the Argentina World Cup winning squad in 2022, and played his part in Sevilla winning the UEFA Europa League in the 2022/23 season.

Acuna has made nine appearances in all competitions for Sevilla this campaign, providing one assist and totalling 563 minutes of football.

He has made 132 total appearances for Sevilla since joining the club in 2020, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists in those games.