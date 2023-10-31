30-year-old could ask for Villa exit a year after joining the club

Unai Emery is masterminding a brilliant season for Aston Villa in 2023/24, showing all those who didn’t believe in him whilst he was at Arsenal that he absolutely has something to offer the Premier League.

An excellent win against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League sees them joint top of the Group E table, and a current fifth place in the Premier League, just four points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, shows the good work he’s doing in the English top-flight.

They’re also the joint top scorers in the Premier League along with Newcastle.

Clearly, the Spaniard is doing something right, however, not everyone is enjoying the vibe at Villa Park at present.

One player that has hardly featured of late is 30-year-old Alex Moreno, and that’s mainly down to injury concerns.

Clearly, as he hasn’t been able to call upon the player, Moreno has dropped down Emery’s pecking order and with Estadio Deportivo (h/t TeamTalk) noting that his former club, Real Betis, are circling, a move back to the green and white half of Seville may suit all parties.

The stumbling block to any deal could be the transfer fee involved, given that it’s only been a year since the player arrived in the Midlands and, apparently, was only sold by the Verdiblancos because Villa’s offer was too good to turn down.