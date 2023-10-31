All that’s wrong with Man United encompassed by Marcus Rashford’s antics after the Manchester derby

Marcus Rashford did little to enhance his reputation in the Manchester derby at the weekend, Man United meekly surrendering to Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers at Old Trafford.

It was a reminder of just how far the chasm is between United’s once noisy neighbours and themselves, and that’s unlikely to change for a few years yet.

There was no creativity or urgency from the Red Devils which is a damning indictment on Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Man City, a team that won it all last season, were by far the hungrier of the two teams and deserved to come away from the Theatre of Dreams with the three points.

The Dutch coach has certainly got a fight on his hands to keep his squad together and to turn them around from their current malaise.

How they’ve gone from the team they were just a few months after ten Hag took charge to the shell of an outfit they look at the moment is anyone’s guess, though Rashford’s antics in the wake of the derby hints at attitude issues.

Rather than keeping a low profile and digesting the magnitude of the defeat, the striker went out partying according to The Telegraph (subscription required).

Though the report does state that he turned up for training as normal and on time, going clubbing after a defeat to your biggest domestic rivals shows poor professionalism at best.