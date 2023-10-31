Aston Villa and West Ham keen on 26-year-old Serie A ace

Tammy Abraham has been linked with a move away from Roma in recent weeks.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that Premier League clubs Aston Villa, West Ham United and Fulham are all keen on signing the 26-year-old striker.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for the former Chelsea striker and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham can agree on a fee with Roma.

The Italian outfit have signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea on loan and the Belgian has been in fine form. They could look to sign him permanently at the end of the season and Abraham would then need to leave the club in order to play regularly.

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins for goals and they could certainly use another striker. Abraham has previously played for Aston Villa on loan and he knows the club well. The opportunity to return to the West Midlands club could be tempting for him and he could share the goal-scoring burden alongside Watkins.

Similarly, West Ham need to add more quality and depth in the final third. They will have to bring in a quality long-term replacement for Michail Antonio. Abraham would be a quality acquisition for both clubs and they have the financial resources to get the deal done as well.

It remains to be seen where the 26-year-old ends up eventually. He needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team action and the likes of Aston Villa and West Ham should be able to provide him with that opportunity.