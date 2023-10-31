Chelsea have already found their long-term replacement for Kepa

It seems fairly clear that Chelsea don’t have the fullest confidence in Robert Sanchez given that strong rumours suggest the Blues are looking elsewhere for their long-term Kepa replacement.

It’s believed that Kepa, currently on a season-long loan with Real Madrid, prefers to stay in the Spanish capital rather than move back to west London.

Though Sanchez is in situ for the time being, some high profile errors haven’t helped his candidacy in terms of making the number one jersey his own.

To that end, 90Min (h/t Fichajes) suggest that the Blues are running the rule over Athletic Club de Bilbao and Spain number one, Unai Simon.

At this stage it isn’t clear if Athletic would entertain the possibility of losing the custodian, and even if they were open to the possibility, how much it would cost the Blues to prise him from Los Leones.

Not that finances appear to bother owner, Todd Boehly.

If a deal can be done which still falls within the bounds of Financial Fair Play, and Mauricio Pochettino indicates a willingness to bring the player in, the likelihood is that Boehly and his board will go all out to make it happen.

Any switch isn’t likely to take place until next summer at the earliest, when a permanent deal for Kepa to Real Madrid can be ratified.