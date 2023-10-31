Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

According to 90 Min, the club scouts were in attendance when the 23-year-old goalkeeper was in action for Valencia on Sunday. Chelsea have been tracking the 23-year-old goalkeeper for a while and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him during the January transfer window.

The Blues have a number of other goalkeepers on their transfer radar and it seems that Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring in another shot-stopper. The Blues recently invested in Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic. It will be interesting to see if they decide to get rid of a goalkeeper in order to make space for Mamardashvili.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arrizabalaga is currently on loan at Real Madrid and he is expected to leave the club permanently at the end of the season. There is no doubt that the Chelsea squad is in need of reinforcements, but signing another goalkeeper will come as a surprise, especially when they already have the likes of Sanchez and Petrovic at their disposal.

Mamardashvili has done well for Valencia in the Spanish league and the 23-year-old is certainly good enough for the Premier League. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition, but the player is likely to seek gametime assurance before making a move to Stamford Bridge.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to drop Robert Sanchez down the pecking order in order to make space for Mamardashvili in the starting lineup.