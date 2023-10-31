Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Chelsea transfer links with Argentina international

Fiorentina and Argentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez has been linked with Chelsea recently after also attracting the interest of Brentford during the summer.

Responding to these transfer rumours, Fabrizio Romano took to his exclusive column in the Daily Briefing to discuss the latest on Gonzalez’s future, explaining that there’s not been anything concrete going on with the player since Brentford made a bid for him in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has impressed in Serie A and could be good enough to make a big move to the Premier League soon, with Romano clearly a fan of the player and his abilities, even if there doesn’t appear to be much to the links with Chelsea at the moment.

“Another Chelsea rumour is that Nico Gonzalez is now on their radar, but honestly I’m not aware of any contact with Chelsea at this stage,” Romano said.

“It’s a very quiet situation since Fiorentina rejected £40m from Brentford last summer. He’s a very good player in my opinion, but he probably needs one more year in Fiorentina before thinking about a big move to somewhere like Chelsea.”

The Blues have been big spenders under Todd Boehly’s ownership, so one imagines we could see further changes to Mauricio Pochettino’s squad this January, though we’ll have to wait and see how likely it is for Gonzalez to be one of their priorities.