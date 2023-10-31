Exciting West Ham ace set to hand Moyes more problems as he turns down new deal offer

After a stunning end to their 2022/23 Premier League campaign, and a decent start in 2023/24, West Ham have gone a little off the boil of late.

David Moyes’ squad need to turn the corner quickly or face a season much like the last one until a late rally saved them from relegation and pushed them forward to European glory in the Conference League.

After some spectacular work in the summer transfer window, the Irons should really be in a much better position than their current ninth place.

Indeed, if results were to go against them over their next handful of games, they could slip as low as 14th.

Fulham, who occupy that spot at present, are just two points behind their London rivals.

Their problems are obvious too, with only Danny Ings or Michail Antonio available to stick the ball in the net. Both players have seen better days quite frankly.

One question that needs to be asked is why isn’t Moyes using the insanely talented Divin Mubama in games that are getting away from the Hammers?

Though he clearly lacks top-flight experience, he surely can’t do any worse than Antonio and Ings have managed of late.

Ings hasn’t yet managed to score in 11 appearances in all competitions, per WhoScored, whilst Antonio only has two in 12 (WhoScored).

Mubama’s lack of action could now end up causing Moyes even more problems as The Athletic (subscription required) note that he has refused the offer of a contract extension.

Given that he’s in the final year of his current deal, he could walk away from the club if nothing changes in the next few weeks.